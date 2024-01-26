Pair of councillors pitch enhanced transit service in proposed budget amendment

Budget deliberations begin at Windsor City Hall Monday with a proposed property tax increase of 3.93 per cent, but a duo of city councillors have a last minute pitch they believe will enhance service at Transit Windsor without blowing the budget.

Councillors Fabio Costante and Kieran McKenzie are proposing a “redeployment” of dedicated school “extra” buses into regular service, which they estimate will free up 11 buses during peak operating times and add about 6,000 bus hours on the road each year.

“That's not lost,” said Coun. McKenzie regarding the school extra buses. “It just becomes part of the regular bus routes that are servicing those areas, rather than a specific service, for a specific group to get to a specific location.”

The pair said the proposed enhancements would be most evident for south Windsor transit riders, including enhancements to the Walkerville 8, Dougall 6, South Windsor 7, Parent 14 and a new route in the Ducharme area, line 305.

“It takes our existing resources redeploys them in a way that can allow for this service enhancement to happen in very short order,” said McKenzie, who represents Ward 9.

It would cost about $330,000, to be funded through the budget stabilization reserve and a .02 per cent increase to the operating budget, bringing the total levy increase to 3.95 per cent.

Ward 2 Coun. Costante argues proposed fare increases of 10 to 15 per cent in the budget need to be balanced by service enhancements.

“To get the wheels in motion, pun intended, on achieving the goals in our transit master plan, providing an enhanced service for riders and acknowledging that if folks are asked to pay more, there should be a service enhancement that goes with that as well,” Costante said.

In addition to the route enhancements, Coun. McKenzie would also like to see if the city could exempt affordable bus PASS users from any fare increases.

And Coun. Costante wants to see the University of Windsor and St. Clair College — whose students have helped bring the system to record ridership levels — play a more active role in funding the system.

“There their students greatly benefit from the service. The service is that over-capacity right now,” Costante said. “And I think it's only fair that those discussions be had as well.”

During budget deliberations Monday morning, McKenzie and Costante hope a majority of council — and the mayor — will agree with the amendment, which is a scaled down version of committee approved recommendations in the transit master plan.

If council agrees, the mayor could still veto the changes under the new Strong Mayors legislation afforded by the province. If that happens, council at least eight members of council would need to vote in favour of the amendment to overturn the veto.

“It is a sensible, phased in approach,” said Costante, adding, “That will, I want to say this emphatically, continue to hold the line and make sure that we're at or below the rate of inflation.”

The budget meeting kicks off at 10 a.m. at Windsor City Hall.