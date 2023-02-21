Paczki lovers hit local bakeries on Fat Tuesday

Windsor-Essex bakeries are bustling with activity for Paczki Day.

The day is also known as Shrove Tuesday, Fat Tuesday or Pancake Day.

Blak's Bakery has been selling Paczki for years, taking orders in advance to help with the crowds.

Thousands of paczki frying at Blak's Bakery in Windsor, Ont., on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor)

Christians celebrate Shrove Tuesday ahead of Ash Wednesday and the beginning of lent. Many others participate in the event across the region for a variety of reasons.

The typical Paczki weighs in at 400-500 calories containing 25 grams of fat.

Customers often line up at local bakeries to get their portion of the fried treats.

Nana's Bakery sold out of Paczki this year.

Paczki Day at Nana's Bakery in Windsor, Ont., on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. (Sijia Liu/CTV News Windsor)

Many schools with the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board are serving pancakes to mark the day.