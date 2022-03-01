Paczki Day hits Windsor-Essex bakeries

It’s one of the busiest days of the year for Windsor-Essex bakeries.

Some call it Shrove Tuesday or Fat Tuesday, others call it Paczki Day or Pancake Day.

The typical Paczki weighs in at 400-500 calories containing 25 grams of fat. Thousands of paczki frying at Blak's Bakery in Windsor, Ont., on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor)

Customers often line up at local bakeries to get their portion of the fried treats.

A steady stream of customers arrive at Blak’s Bakery in Windsor Ont., for paczki day on Tuesday, March 1, 2022. (Michelle Maluske/CTV Windsor)

Christians celebrate Shrove Tuesday ahead of Ash Wednesday and the beginning of lent. Many others participate in the event across the region for a variety of reasons.