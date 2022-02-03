Paczki beer, round two: Craftheads and Blak’s team up for unique brew

After a resounding success in 2021, Craftheads Brewing Company and Blak’s Bakery have joined forces to collaborate on a Paczki-flavoured beer just in time for Shrove Tuesday.

Members of the Craftheads team were at Blak’s recently, learning the craft of Paczki-making. The favour was returned when staff from Blak’s Bakery came to Craftheads to watch the beer-making process, which includes full Paczkis soaking in the mash.

“There’s going to be a couple of new additions to this year’s Paczki pack, some fruited, some traditional flavours as well,” says Bryan Datoc, owner of Craftheads Brewing Company in downtown Windsor. “We just want to make sure we have enough time to package everything and get everything organized for March 1.”

The adventurous brewery was eager to team up with historic Blak’s Bakery again for a bigger batch of beer to coincide with Fat Tuesday.

Datoc says there was high demand from outside the region for last year’s initial small batch, so they’ve ramped up production.

Craftheads plans to create six different flavours, including some traditional flavours and some fruity varieties to sell as a 6 pack combo with six paczkis included.

The beer will be ready to go on Shrove Tuesday, which falls on March 1, 2022.

“With paczkis being such a big thing in Windsor-Essex County, it was our way to be able to learn more about it in a more hands on way, so hopefully we can create a new tradition here,” says Datoc.