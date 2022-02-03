Paczki beer, round two: Craftheads and Blak’s team up for unique brew

Craftheads Brewing Company owner Bryan Datoc poses with the 2022 version of 'Paczki Beer' at the Pelissier Street Brewery on Feb. 2, 2022. (Rich Garton / CTV Windsor) Craftheads Brewing Company owner Bryan Datoc poses with the 2022 version of 'Paczki Beer' at the Pelissier Street Brewery on Feb. 2, 2022. (Rich Garton / CTV Windsor)

Windsor Top Stories