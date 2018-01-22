

CTV Windsor





The North American International Auto Show officials are pleased with opening weekend attendance for the public show.

Attendance for the weekend was 218,516.

“When you have so much excitement and activities happening around the city of Detroit, including the Pistons and Red Wings games, coupled with the international buzz from Preview Week, you get a packed-house on opening weekend,” said Ryan LaFontaine, 2018 NAIAS Chairman.

The 2018 NAIAS Photo Contest, sponsored by Ally Financial, started yesterday. Auto show attendees are encouraged to submit photos from their show floor experience. Photos must be submitted by Monday, Jan. 29 at 9 a.m. and voting ends Monday, Feb. 5 at 9 a.m. Category winners will receive prizes provided by Bose.

To make it easier to get those award-winning shots, NAIAS Photo Day is Tuesday, Jan. 23 – providing early show access at 8 a.m. through Hall C at Cobo Center.

The auto show continues through Sunday, Jan. 28. Public show ticket prices are $14US for adults, $7 for seniors and children 7-12 (6 and under free when accompanied by parent or guardian).

NAIAS is now in its 30th year as an international event.