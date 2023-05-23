Package in east Windsor no longer deemed 'suspicious'

Windsor police investigating a suspicious package in the 2500 block of Rose-Ville Gardens Drive in Windsor, Ont. on Tuesday, May 23, 2023. (Sijia Liu/CTV News Windsor) Windsor police investigating a suspicious package in the 2500 block of Rose-Ville Gardens Drive in Windsor, Ont. on Tuesday, May 23, 2023. (Sijia Liu/CTV News Windsor)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver