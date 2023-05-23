Package in east Windsor no longer deemed 'suspicious'

Windsor police have concluded an investigation and have deemed a package in east Windsor no longer "suspicious."

Officers were called to the 2500 block of Rose-Ville Gardens Drive on Tuesday/

Witnesses who were evacuated tell CTV News they had noticed a crockpot sitting outside the building this morning. They say an individual opened the lid and saw wires and batteries inside.

Windsor police investigating a suspicious package in the 2500 block of Rose-Ville Gardens Drive in Windsor, Ont. on Tuesday, May 23, 2023. (Source: OnLocation/Twitter)

WPS has concluded this investigation. The package is not suspicious in nature and the roads are now open. https://t.co/JpYZZFgEfR — Windsor Police (@WindsorPolice) May 23, 2023

Vehicular and pedestrian traffic was being diverted from Tecumseh Road East to Vine Court, but the roads have since reopened.

- Wtih files from CTV Windsor's Sijia Liu