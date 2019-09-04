Oxford County crash leaves Windsor resident fighting for their life
Justin Zadorsky , CTV Windsor
Published Wednesday, September 4, 2019 5:47AM EDT
A single vehicle crash on Highway 401 in Woodstock has left a Windsor resident fighting for their life.
Police say a vehicle was eastbound Tuesday afternoon on the highway when the 66-year-old driver lost control, striking the centre median before crossing all the lanes and crashing into the ditch.
The driver was taken to local hospital with serious life-threatening injuries.
Highway 401 was closed for several hours Tuesday while police investigated.
More information is expected to be released once it is available.