Owner uses GPS to track stolen vehicle: Chatham-Kent police

Chatham-Kent police say the owner of a stolen vehicle was able to use the vehicle’s GPS to find its location.

A vehicle was stolen from a parking lot on King Street in the city of Chatham on Saturday morning.

Officers say the owner used the GPS in the vehicle, which showed it at a residence on Colborne Street in Chatham.

Police attended the address and located the vehicle, which was returned to the owner.

A 32-year-old Chatham man was charged with theft and possession of stolen property over $5,000. He was later released from custody with a future court date.