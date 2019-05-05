

CTV Windsor





About $25,000 in property was taken from a storage garage in Orford Township.

It’s unclear exactly when the items were stolen and it could have been as far back as October.

Chatham-Kent police say the owner of the garage contacted them Sunday to report two 4-wheeled ATVs, a riding lawn mower and hand tools were stolen from the garage.

Police say the thieves also attempted to take two vehicles. They say ignitions were damaged in both vehicles but suspects were unable to start the engines. Tires, rims and stereos were taken from both vehicles.

The theft is still under investigation by police.