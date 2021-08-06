WINDSOR, ONT. -- A Barrie, Ont. man is trying to keep his word, after restoring a farm tractor he bought from a local man.

As a hobby, George Martin has restored farm tractors for roughly a decade.

About two-and-a-half years ago, he was interested in a 1953 Ford Jubilee farm tractor.

A gentleman by the name of Tony was selling one in Windsor, so Martin made the trip down HIghway 401.

“He said, 'It used to be my dad's tractor and that’s a very nice thing for you to do and he’d be so proud of that.'”

Tony was so delighted to hear of Martin’s restoration plans, he knocked off $1,000.

“On the understanding that when I finished it I would let him know and make it available to him to take a picture of it or come and see it or I would take it to him,” says Martin.

The 78-year-old had to take the entire tractor apart, except for the engine.

“We did exhaust systems, exhaust manifolds and pumps for hydraulics. Took all the body parts apart.”

Martin finished the job over the course of a winter.

Sadly, not long after, his wife passed away.

“She kept all the records, as most women do, and I lost track of his address, everything,” Martin tells CTV News Windsor.

He hopes Tony will read this story, and reach out.

“I owe it to show him what the tractor looks like now. He won’t believe it when he sees it.”