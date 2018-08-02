

CTV Windsor





A pet owner has been charged following a dog attack in LaSalle.

Police say a lab-husky mix managed to get off his leash and took down a smaller dog as it went by on a sidewalk on Michael Crescent after 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

The owner was able to separate the dogs, and police say the small dog did not suffer any serious injuries.

Const. Harbinder Gill tells CTV News this is not the first time such an incident occurred with this particular dog.

As a result, the owner of the attacking dog has been charged with "permit dog to bite, attack, threaten, harass, chase, kill or injure a domestic animal."

If convicted, the maximum fine is $5000.