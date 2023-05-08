Overnight house fire in Windsor

Windsor fire crews were kept busy overnight with a house fire that broke out just after 1 a.m.

It happened on Hall Avenue near Assumption Street.

About 45 minutes later, the fire was brought under control.

There is no word on if any injuries were reported or if anybody has been displaced.

Officials have also not released the cause or damage estimate.

Windsor fire crews battle a house fire on Hall Avenue on May 7, 2023. (Source: @_OnLocation_/Twitter)