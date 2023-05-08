Overnight house fire in Windsor

Windsor fire crews battle a house fire on Hall Avenue on May 7, 2023. (Source: @_OnLocation_/Twitter) Windsor fire crews battle a house fire on Hall Avenue on May 7, 2023. (Source: @_OnLocation_/Twitter)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver