WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Overnight garage fire in south Windsor

    File photo of the side of a Windsor Fire and Rescue Services truck in Windsor, Ont., on Friday, Aug. 23, 2013. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor) File photo of the side of a Windsor Fire and Rescue Services truck in Windsor, Ont., on Friday, Aug. 23, 2013. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor)

    Damage is estimated at $75,000 following a garage fire in south Windsor.

    Crews were called to the scene in the 3000 block of Academy Drive near West Grand Boulevard around 2:30 a.m.

    The fire was declared out around 3:30 a.m. and crews cleared the area.

    No injuries are reported and the cause has been listed as undetermined.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Kid Rock says he is done boycotting Bud Light

    Kid Rock is changing his tune on Bud Light. He was one of the first people to declare a boycott on Bud Light after the beer brand briefly partnered with a transgender influencer, leading to a significant and lasting sales slump.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News