WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Overnight fire in near-downtown Windsor

    Windsor fire crows work to put out a residential fire in the 800 block of Brant Street. Dec. 19, 2023. (Source: Unofficial: On Location/Facebook) Windsor fire crows work to put out a residential fire in the 800 block of Brant Street. Dec. 19, 2023. (Source: Unofficial: On Location/Facebook)

    Windsor fire crews were called overnight to a home on Brant Street just north of Wyandotte Street east.

    The call came in just after 2 a.m. and people were asked to stay clear of the area.

    According to photos posted on social media, the aerial truck was used to attack the fire from above.

    There is no word on if anybody was home at the time of the fire, what may have caused it or a possible damage estimate.

    The remains of a house fire on Brant Street in Windsor as seen on Dec. 19, 2023. (Rob Hindi/AM800 News)

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News