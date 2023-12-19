Overnight fire in near-downtown Windsor

Windsor fire crews were called overnight to a home on Brant Street just north of Wyandotte Street east.

The call came in just after 2 a.m. and people were asked to stay clear of the area.

According to photos posted on social media, the aerial truck was used to attack the fire from above.

There is no word on if anybody was home at the time of the fire, what may have caused it or a possible damage estimate.

The remains of a house fire on Brant Street in Windsor as seen on Dec. 19, 2023. (Rob Hindi/AM800 News)