    Overnight fire in downtown Windsor

    The Windsor Fire and Rescue Services building is shown in this file photo in Windsor, Ont., Dec. 5, 2012. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor)
    A fire on Brant Street is out, according to Windsor fire.

    Crews were called to the scene in the 500 block of Brant Ave. near Wyandotte Street around 2 a.m.

    About an hour later, the fire was deemed under control and then out, around 3:30 a.m.

    There is no word on how the fire started, a damage estimate, or if anybody has been displaced.

