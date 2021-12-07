Overnight fire extinguished on Louis Avenue
Crews responded to the structure fire in the 200 block of Louis Avenue around 12:06 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021. (Source: _OnLocation_/ Twitter)
Windsor, Ont. -
Windsor firefighters helped put out a blaze on Louis Avenue overnight.
Crews responded to the structure fire in the 200 block of Louis Avenue, near University Avenue, around 12:06 a.m. Tuesday.
They managed to get the fire under control, then crews were doing overhaul.
Windsor Fire posted on social media that the fire was out at 12:57 a.m.
An investigator has been called to the scene.