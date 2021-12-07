Overnight fire extinguished on Louis Avenue

Crews responded to the structure fire in the 200 block of Louis Avenue around 12:06 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021. (Source: _OnLocation_/ Twitter) Crews responded to the structure fire in the 200 block of Louis Avenue around 12:06 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021. (Source: _OnLocation_/ Twitter)

Windsor Top Stories