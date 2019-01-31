

CTV Windsor





Good news for cross border travelers.

The overnight closures of the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel will end this weekend.

The tunnel will stay open 24-hours a day after February 3 with only occasional nightly closures after March 3.

Tunnel President Neal Belitsky expects "substantial completion" of the ceiling work will be done by Sunday.

Work to replace the 88-year-old tunnel’s concrete ceiling as well as masonry, electrical work and other infrastructure improvements began back in October 2017 and was originally to be completed by mid-June, then July, then October and then the end of December.

Belitsky says there are still some minor projects that will be done behind the scenes and that work will take until about June.

“We know that thousands of people rely on the tunnel every day, and we would like to thank them for their patience and understanding during this important renovation work,” says Belitsky. “This work was important to ensure that the tunnel will continue to be the premier gateway between Windsor and Detroit for years to come.”

The estimated cost of the project is $21.6-million but Belitsky admits it will be higher due to the complications and extended work timeline.

The project was co-funded by Detroit-Windsor Tunnel LLC and Windsor-Detroit Borderlink, limited.

City of Windsor officials tell CTV News they originally estimated a loss in toll revenue at $740,000, a number that will now climb.

Transit Windsor bus service through the tunnel will return to regular hours as well starting February 3. For details on rates and hours visit transitwindsor.ca.

Though the tunnel is returning to service 24 hours a day, seven days a week, vehicle height will continue to be restricted to 10 feet, 7 inches (3.25m), until some ancillary work is completed.

The tunnel opened in 1930 and runs beneath the surface of the Detroit River.

About 12,000 vehicles use the tunnel daily.