Overnight closures of E.C. Row between Lauzon Parkway and Banwell Road

The City of Windsor is letting drivers know a section of E.C. Row will be closed overnight for two days this week for road work.

The city says the expressway will be closed from Lauzon Parkway to Banwell Road eastbound between 11 p.m. and 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday. The Lauzon Parkway off-ramps will stay open.

On Wednesday, repairs continue and the Westbound E.C. Row will be closed from Banwell Road to Lauzon Parkway again between 11 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. The Banwell off-ramp will also remainopen.

The city says work is being done by Alite Spray Patching.