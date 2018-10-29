Overheated battery charger causes garage fire
File photo of the side of a Windsor Fire and Rescue Services truck in Windsor, Ont., on Friday, Aug. 23, 2013. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Monday, October 29, 2018 9:37AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, October 29, 2018 9:40AM EDT
Windsor fire officials say an overheated battery charger caused an accidental garage fire in east Windsor.
Firefighters responded to the blaze in the 400 block of John M Street on Monday.
Damage is estimated at $65,000.
There were no reported injuries, but one tenant has been displaced.