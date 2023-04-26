Overcrowding at South West Detention Centre leads to days-long lockdowns

While Tracy MacDonald sleeps in her downtown Windsor apartment, her fiancée has spent the last six months inside the South West Detention Centre.

Sometimes, he sleeps on one of two bunk bed mattresses inside his cell. Other times, he sleeps on the floor.

That's because of an overcrowding problem which has plagued the Windsor jail in recent years. According to MacDonald, her fiancée is one of three people sharing a cell that is meant for two inmates.

"Three in a cell is hard to do because the toilet is right there. So it's really hard to navigate your way around without making people angry and ending up fights," said MacDonald.

Overcrowding has also resulted in the Windsor jail going on lockdown for three days at time, MacDonald said, since there are not enough to staff to keep a watchful eye on all inmates.

"So they're not getting anything. No free time. No phone calls ... They can't speak to their kids or say hello, goodbye, good night or anything," she said.

According to Windsor-based criminal defence lawyer Julie Santarossa, who represents multiple clients inside the South West Detention Centre, ongoing staffing issues at the jail mean a high number of inmates can not be out of their cell at one time.

The result is inmates being kept locked in their cell for almost 24 hours in a day, with the exception of an hour or two where the inmate can spend time in an indoor common area of the jail.

"If the people are there and they are sentenced prisoners, we want them to focus on reform and getting back into the community. It's nearly impossible to focus on that when you're living under those types of circumstances," said Santarossa.

"If they're under lockdown, they don't have a lot of time to be focusing on treatment or rehabilitation."

To help ease the issue of overcrowding, Santarossa wants to see bail hearings moved up earlier so people are moved out of the jail faster.

According to her, it can sometimes take more than a week before a hearing takes place.

"For inmates, it becomes hard for them to schedule visits or make phone calls with their lawyer — and it's hard for lawyers to defend cases when there is so much overcrowding at the jail," she said.

In a statement to CTV News Windsor, the Ministry of the Solicitor General, which oversees the province's jails, said it is aware of capacity pressures at the South West Detention Centre.

Provincial officials added they assess institutional capacity "daily" to provide correctional services with the resources necessary to maintain the safety and security of all jail occupants.

The statement did not provide any context as to what those resources are, nor did the ministry explain what it is doing to address the issue.

As for MacDonald, she said going to bed every night comes with sadness, knowing her fiancée could be sleeping on a jail floor.

"They are there for punishment, obviously. But everybody deserves their rights."