WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor police report crime overall was down in September compared to the same month last year, however there was a slight uptick in violent crime.

The crime report presented to the police board on Thursday, which includes the Amherstburg Detachment, shows police responded to 1331 Criminal Code violations last month - 373 fewer violations than in Sept, 2019.

Still authories report 238 incidents of violent crime in September which was an increase of four compared to the same period in 2019.

One of the violent offences included a homicide investigation following a report of a fight on Seminole Street and Tourageau Road shortly after midnight on Wednesday Sept. 23.

The victim, 38-year-old T.J. McIntyre, was taken to hospital but later succumbed to his injuries and passed away.

Ryan Taylor, 31, from Windsor, was charged with one count of second degree murder.

Also police report there were 11 sexual assaults non-family cases, which was five fewer than September the year before.

Police say family assaults were down as were police assaults.

The number of robberies took a dip from last year as did property crime.

On the traffic side there were 33 per cent fewer motor vehicle violations, with a majority being vehicle crashes.