A new cannabis facility coming to Chatham-Kent has held a successful job fair.

More than 600 people attended the job fair on Wednesday for Curative Cananibis. The company is looking to fill 28 positions ranging from bookkeeping and inventory managers to harvesters and front office staff.

Company officials say they were able to identify people for secondary interviews.

“While we knew it was going to be busy, it was such a delight when over 270 arrived in the first two hours and then at least double that joined for the second session,” said Brenleigh Knutson, VP of Business Development at Curative Cannabis.

Curative Cannabis is licensed to grow medical and recreational marijuana.

Its 30,000 square foot facility is currently under construction just east of Chatham, and is scheduled to open late this year.