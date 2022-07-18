Over 50,000 trees planted in Essex County

Forests Ontario and its partners have planted 2.5 million native tree seedlings across the province this season, including over 50,000 in Essex County.

It’s part of the 50 Million Tree Program.

This brings Forests Ontario’s program total to 36.7 million trees planted, creating more than 18,000 hectares of new forest on nearly 7,000 project sites.

“The help of our planting partners was key to Forests Ontario achieving this planting milestone,” says Rob Keen, CEO of Forests Ontario. “The generous support of individual donors, corporate sponsors, and the Government of Canada has been critical to our success this year and will remain essential as we work with our provincial and national partners to plant more and more trees each year.”

Including this season, more than 625,000 trees have been planted in Essex County through the 50 Million Tree Program.

“Creating healthy, new forests is one of the most effective, nature-based solutions in combating climate change impacts. Healthy forests not only cleanse our air and water, but also provide natural green spaces that boost recreational opportunities and help improve our health and well-being,” says Elizabeth Celanowicz, COO of Forests Ontario.

Forests Ontario says their province-wide network of planting partners work closely with local landowners to develop site-specific plans and plant the right trees in the right places for the right reasons.

These newly planted trees are expected to help fight the impacts of climate change, provide flood protection, purify water systems, and improve wildlife habitat and biodiversity.

Landowners who want to learn more about the 50 Million Tree Program and sign up for the 2023 planting season should visit www.forestsontario.ca/en/program/50-million-tree-program.