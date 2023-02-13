Over 400 workers strike at Highbury Canco in Leamington after failed contract talks over wages
More than 400 unionized workers are on strike at the Highbury Canco plant after rejecting a final offer from the company on Saturday.
According to the United Food & Commercial Workers (UFCW), roughly 80 per cent of its members at the Leamington-based food processing plant shot down the offer.
The final offer included wage increases and monetary improvements of 28 per cent over the four-year deal. It also addressed shift premiums, overtime rules and benefits.
"It's an offer that we're fairly proud of," said Sam Diab, president and CEO of Highbury Canco.
"It was an offer comprised of significant wage increases. It was front-loaded for the first year to help take into account the inflation we've all been experiencing. It was an agreement that had no concessions whatsoever."
The UFCW says workers didn't feel the increases were enough given the current rate of inflation, climbing interest rates and the overall rising costs of living.
"People are losing their houses to mortgages. The rent increases in the last few years are phenomenal in our area. It's very difficult to make ends meet," said Scott Jackson, UFCW local 175 chief steward.
According to Diab, under the proposed contract, entry-level workers will make roughly $19.50/hour and pay will increase to over $20/hour by the second year.
According to the UFCW, 70 per cent of its members currently make less than $19/hour.
"I believe if we can increase our hourly wage and improve our overtime language, this contract would go through," said Jackson, UFCW local 175 chief steward.
Diab believes the offer they put forth was fair and drastic increases to wages will put the business in jeopardy.
"We're not in a spot where we can go above and beyond. We understand why people are frustrated. We can't be in a spot where we put dollars in wages that we can't sustain ourselves. We're going to be out of business or we're going to lose contracts, it doesn't help anybody," said Diab.
During the strike, roughly 200 full-time employees will continue to work at the plant.
"Our intentions are to keep the operations as smoothly as we can to keep our customers happy, so that there's work for everybody to come back to," said Diab.
The contract for employees represented by UFCW Local 175 expired in Dec. 2022.
The two sides have not set a date for further negotiation and there is no indication how long the strike may last.
"The union has made an offer to sit down and amicably discuss the situation," said Jackson.
Workers at the Highbury Canco manufacture tomato-based food and beverage products under an umbrella of different brand names.
The plant was formerly owned by Heinz and is the largest employer in Leamington.
With files from CTV News Windsor’s Rich Garton.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Some sort of pattern': PM Trudeau on 4 aerial objects downed over North America
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says there is clearly a pattern with four aerial objects shot down over Canada and the United States in the last 10 days, but there is still much to learn from the debris recovery and analysis.
U.S. shoots down 4 flying objects: What we know about the locations
The United States has shot down four mostly unidentified flying objects, including one in Canada, in just over a week. Here is what we know about where these four objects were shot down.
Russian ambassador claims Canada a 'very dangerous country' to visit
Russia's ambassador in Ottawa claims Canada is unsafe for his compatriots to visit. 'Canada today is a very dangerous country for Russian citizens,' Oleg Stepanov said in a Russian-language interview last Friday.
2 people rescued from debris after east Ottawa explosion
Officials say everyone is accounted for after a massive explosion at an east Ottawa construction site Monday morning.
Russian system 'Oculus' to scan internet for undesired content and dissent
Russia has launched a system that will scan the internet for illegal content, making it easier for authorities to detect unsanctioned protests, anti-war dissent and 'LGBT propaganda,' officials said on Monday.
Plane believed to be searching Lake Huron for downed UFO most followed at one point on flight-tracking website
A global flight-tracking website says a plane believed to be searching for the debris of an unidentified object shot down over Lake Huron on Sunday was the most-tracked flight worldwide at one point Monday.
BREAKING | John Tory will remain as mayor for Wednesday's budget deliberations
John Tory has committed to remaining mayor through Wednesday’s budget deliberations at city hall, according to budget Chief Gary Crawford.
New study shows nearly half of all insolvencies last year were filed by millennials
Around half of all insolvencies filed in 2022 were by millennials, despite only accounting for less than 27 per cent of the Canadian population aged 18 and older, according to a new study.
Most Canadians don't support latest planned MAID expansion, survey finds
The majority of Canadians do not support the latest expansion that has been planned for medical assistance in dying in Canada, one which would open it up as an option for those with mental illnesses as a sole condition.
Kitchener
-
Bright lights in southwestern Ontario night sky puzzle viewers
People who noticed some unusual bright lights in the night sky over southwestern Ontario Sunday may now have some answers.
-
Police issue plea for information following suspicious death of Woodstock woman
Woodstock police are asking the public for information as officers continue to investigate the suspicious death of 30-year-old Karen Cunningham.
-
Kitchener firefighters tackle house fire
A fire in Kitchener on Monday left a townhouse with extensive damage.
London
-
Health care workers rally to mark anniversary, protest privatization
Close to 100 people gathered outside London Health Sciences Centre’s Victoria Campus Monday mark a milestone anniversary, and protest the Ford government’s move to privatize some services.
-
‘It’s unnerving’: Neighbours concerned while police conduct death investigation in Waterford, Ont.
For two straight days, OPP Forensic Identification officers and detectives have been going in and out of a home on Mechanic Street in Waterford, Ont.
-
'Why do you conduct RIDE programs during the day? This is why': 61-year-old man facing impaired driving charges
A 61-year-old man is facing a slew of charges after he allegedly drove intoxicated and with open liquor in the vehicle over the weekend.
Barrie
-
High-profile law firm to defend Con-Drain Group in Barrie, Ont. crash case
The criminal case against a construction company accused of failing to properly secure a site in Barrie, Ont., where six young adults died last summer, began Monday.
-
Bradford man charged with speeding 150km/h in 60 zone, police say
A driver faces a 30-day licence suspension after being charged with stunt driving in Bradford.
-
Boy, 16, facing serious charges in New Year's Day crash in Barrie
A 16-year-old driver faces multiple charges in connection with a crash in Barrie on New Year's Day that seriously injured several teenagers.
Northern Ontario
-
Health Canada issues recall for certain frozen fries sold in Ontario
Health Canada is issuing a recall for a brand of frozen fries sold in Ontario.
-
Part-time prof at Algoma charged with sexual assault
A man who was a part-time professor at Algoma University has again been charged with sexual assault.
-
Four northern residents charged with drug trafficking
North Bay police have seized more than $10,000 in narcotics and charged three local people and one man from Temagami with drug trafficking and weapons-related offences.
Ottawa
-
2 people rescued from debris after east Ottawa explosion
Officials say everyone is accounted for after a massive explosion at an east Ottawa construction site Monday morning.
-
'Some sort of pattern': PM Trudeau on 4 aerial objects downed over North America
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says there is clearly a pattern with four aerial objects shot down over Canada and the United States in the last 10 days, but there is still much to learn from the debris recovery and analysis.
-
Quebec police investigating fires at Jewish summer camp near Ottawa as possible hate crime
A pair of fires at a Jewish summer camp northwest of Ottawa are being investigated as criminal, police said Monday, and a hate crime cannot be ruled out.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | John Tory will remain as mayor for Wednesday's budget deliberations
John Tory has committed to remaining mayor through Wednesday’s budget deliberations at city hall, according to budget Chief Gary Crawford.
-
Ontario driver allegedly caught with mountain of beer cans in car
A 61-year-old Ontario man is facing a slew of charges after he was allegedly caught driving with a mountain of open beer cans piled on his passenger seat.
-
Health Canada issues recall for certain frozen fries sold in Ontario
Health Canada is issuing a recall for a brand of frozen fries sold in Ontario.
Montreal
-
Quebec police investigating fires at Jewish summer camp near Ottawa as possible hate crime
A pair of fires at a Jewish summer camp northwest of Ottawa are being investigated as criminal, police said Monday, and a hate crime cannot be ruled out.
-
Montreal-area man accused of drugging, sexually assaulting women facing 33 new charges
A Montreal-area man accused of drugging and sexually assaulting several women he met through online dating sites is facing 33 new charges after more complainants came forward to police.
-
Inquest begins into 2020 kidnapping and killing of two Quebec sisters by their father
A public inquest into the events surrounding the 2020 killing of two young Quebec girls by their father begins today. Quebec's public security minister ordered the inquest last year after an episode of the Radio-Canada investigative program "Enquete" alleged provincial police made errors in the search for the missing girls and presented new evidence that had not been part of a coroner's investigation into their deaths.
Atlantic
-
Some students dismissed early, Halifax parking ban to be enforced as nor'easter heads for N.S.
A developing nor'easter is already affecting travel in Nova Scotia and has prompted some schools to dismiss students early.
-
N.S. woman who murdered daughter granted more temporary passes from prison
A Nova Scotia woman who murdered her daughter in 2008 will be getting more temporary passes to leave prison.
-
Halifax drug dealer contradicts testimony of former medical student accused of murder
The Crown and defence closed their cases today in the trial of a former Dalhousie University medical student accused of killing another student during a drug deal.
Winnipeg
-
Justice minister orders appeal for Manitoba man behind bars for two decades in murder case
A Manitoba man behind bars for more than two decades is getting another chance at overturning his murder conviction.
-
Hearing underway over Manitoba premier's failure to disclose $31.2M in property sales
Lawyers for Manitoba Liberal Leader Dougald Lamont are telling a judge Premier Heather Stefanson should be fined and suspended for violating conflict of interest laws.
-
Manitoba clinics can get extra pay for staying open longer under new plan
The Manitoba government is offering doctors a new financial incentive for extending hours at family and pediatric clinics.
Calgary
-
Alberta invests $15M to train international nurses to aid health-care system
The Alberta government says more than 600 new seats will be created in nurse bridging programs at three post secondary institutions to transition internationally educated nurses into the province's health-care system.
-
Calgary woman shot by police during erratic driving investigation east of city
A police response east of Calgary ended Sunday afternoon with an officer shooting a female driver.
-
Death at Banff's Polar Circus Ice Climb deemed accidental: RCMP
A body was removed by helicopter from a popular ice climbing area in Banff National Park following a death that RCMP say was accidental.
Edmonton
-
14 stolen vehicles bound for overseas seized in Edmonton and Montreal, 5 men charged
Fourteen 'high-end' vehicles stolen over the past few months were recovered from shipping containers in Edmonton and Montreal, local police announced on Monday.
-
Edmonton-based photojournalist, news outlet suing RCMP over 'unconstitutional arrest'
An award-winning photojournalist who was arrested and detained while documenting a pipeline standoff in Northern B.C. has announced a lawsuit against the Mounties.
-
WestJet reviving direct Edmonton routes killed during pandemic, launching flights to Minneapolis and Seattle
WestJet is adding flights from Edmonton to Minneapolis and Seattle, as well as new Canadian routes and reviving other domestic trips that were killed during the pandemic.
Vancouver
-
VPD officer guilty of assault with a weapon in 2018 arrest of Black man for jaywalking
A Vancouver police officer has been found guilty of assault with a weapon in connection to an incident five years ago where a young, Black man was kicked and tasered after being stopped for jaywalking.
-
Group of teens set off smoke bomb or firecracker at B.C. mall, RCMP say
Mounties are investigating after a group of teens allegedly set off a smoke bomb or firecracker at a mall in Kelowna, B.C., over the weekend.
-
250 free trees up for grabs as Vancouver looks to expand urban forest, address canopy inequality
Vancouver’s park board is giving away 250 trees in a city-wide effort to grow the city’s urban forest.