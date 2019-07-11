Over $30K in drugs and cash seized in Chatham-Kent
The sign outside Chatham-Kent police headquarters in Chatham, Ont. (Courtesy Chatham-Kent police)
CTV Windsor
Published Thursday, July 11, 2019 12:26PM EDT
Chatham-Kent police have seized $30,000 worth of cocaine, cannabis and LSD.
It was discovered Wednesday after police executed a search warrant inside a home on Campbell Street.
They also took Canadian cash and cellphones.
A 37-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman are facing numerous drug possession and trafficking charges.
Both parties were released on a Promise to Appear and an Officer in Charge Undertaking with a future court date.