Over $18 million in road improvements planned for Essex County

The County of Essex is focusing on road improvements in the New Year.

About $18-million has been ear marked for local road projects and almost $3 million will be spent on paved shoulders.

The 2023 Road Rehabilitation Program consists of 13 road projects, two bridge projects and three culvert replacements.

One of the biggest projects involves a bridge over a section of River Canard at Howard Ave And Middle Side Road.

Traffic at that busy intersection will be diverted for a significant part of the summer and fall.

2023 Road Rehabilitation Program Highlights:

Road rehabilitation projects that have been approved total $18,630,300 and include:

13 road rehabilitation projects

2 bridge rehabilitation projects

2 bridge engineering assignments

3 culvert replacement projects

3 culvert engineering assignments

Bridge Rehabilitation projects:

River Canard Bridge on County Road 9 - $3,875,000

River Canard Bridge on County Road 11 - $1,285,000

Culvert Rehabilitation Projects:

Wiper Drain on County Road 37 - $1,100,000

Tom Wright Drain on County Road 50 - $1,105,000

Long Marsh Drain on County Road 18 - $1,134,000

Road Rehabilitation Projects:

County Road 8 from County Road 27 to 450 m west of Graham Side Road - $985,000

County Road 20 from Ferriss Road to Iler Road - $1,155,000

County Road 25 from County Road 42 to Highway 401 - $1,235,000

County Road 27 from Highway 3 to MN#81 - $220,000

County Road 42 from County Road 35 to County Road 37 - $1,225,000

County Road 46 from County Road 23 to Lakeshore Road 203 - $730,000

County Road 50 from Wright Road to Dahinda Road - $925,000

County Road 3 from County Road 20 to County Road 8 - $345,000

County Road 34 from County Road 45 to Road 3 - $490,000

County Road 35 from Lakeshore Road 305 to Highway 401 - $300,000

County Road 37 from County Road 14 to Mersea Road 7 - $520,000

County Road 27 from MN#81 to County Road 34 - $225,000

County Road 31 from County Road 2 to County Road 42 - $585,000

County Council adopted its Paved Shoulder program in 2016. The program aligns paved shoulder projects with road rehabilitation projects as an efficient and cost-effective way of building out the County Wide Active Transportation System.

Paved shoulder projects stretching 14 km and totaling $2.8 million have been approved for 2023: