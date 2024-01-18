Over $12,000 in undeclared cash seized at the Ambassador Bridge
Canada Border Services Agency officers seized US$12,053 in undeclared cash and a small amount of narcotics at the Ambassador Bridge.
The CBSA says it took place at the crossing between Windsor and Detroit on Jan. 13.
The cash was seized, but has since been returned after the traveller paid an $800 fine, according to the CBSA.
The agency says 1.22 grams of suspected morphine was also seized, reports AM800.
The penalties for failing to declare currency while crossing the border is outlined on the CBSA website.
Percentage of Canadians working mostly from home shrunk to 20 per cent: Latest StatCan update
The percentage of Canadians working most of their hours from home has shrunk over time, dropping to roughly 20 per cent in November 2023, according to a new report from Statistics Canada.
Man, 22, charged in connection with largest wildfire in N.S. history
Nova Scotia’s Natural Resources Department says a 22-year-old man has been charged in connection with a massive wildfire in Shelburne County last spring.
Children's pain and fever medicine recalled due to acetaminophen overdose risk
Drugmaker Teva Canada Ltd. is recalling one lot of its Pediatrix Acetaminophen Oral Solution after product testing found the children's liquid pain medicine contains too much acetaminophen, posing an overdose risk.
Columnist accusing Trump of sex assault faces cross-examination in a New York courtroom
With former President Donald Trump no longer in the courtroom Thursday, a columnist who accused him of sexually attacking her concluded her testimony with an emphatic denial that she had benefited from the publicity that followed the allegations.
WATCH LIVE Prime Minister Justin Trudeau heads to Nunavut for signing on transfer of powers
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be in Nunavut today to participate in a signing ceremony about transferring responsibilities for public lands and resources to the territory from the federal government.
Have you or your child dealt with strep recently? We want to hear from you.
At least six children have died in Ontario amid an alarming surge of strep A infections across Canada, setting off alarm bells for health experts and parents. CTVNews.ca is looking to hear from parents whose children have recently dealt with a bad bout of strep.
Arnold Schwarzenegger held at Munich airport after failing to declare expensive watch
Arnold Schwarzenegger will face criminal tax proceedings after failing to declare an item upon arrival to Germany, a Munich Customs press officer told CNN Wednesday.
LIVE Justice Department report finds 'cascading failures' and 'no urgency' during Uvalde, Texas, shooting
Police officials who responded to the deadly school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, 'demonstrated no urgency' in setting up a command post and failed to treat the killings as an active shooter situation, according to a U.S. Justice Department report released Thursday.
Paul Bernardo's former lawyer hired to defend man charged in murder of Elnaz Hajtamiri
The man facing a first-degree murder charge in the Elnaz Hajtamiri case has enlisted the same lawyer who represented notorious serial killer Paul Bernardo, Anthony G. Bryant.
To amalgamate or not? Residents, politicians weigh in
The future of governance in Waterloo Region is up for discussion today, as a provincial committee tasked with studying the matter stops in Kitchener.
New shape discovered by University of Waterloo scientist makes TIME’s Best Inventions of 2023 list
A University of Waterloo scientist has helped solve a longstanding mathematical problem deemed impossible for more than 60 years.
Police officer dragged during traffic stop in Cambridge
A police officer was allegedly dragged by a vehicle while a driver attempted to evade an arrest in a traffic stop in Cambridge.
Multiple collisions reported, road closures in effect
With winter plunging the Forest City into a deep freeze this week, Londoners will find a brief reprieve from the bitter cold as temperatures are set to warm slightly on Thursday.
Off-duty LPS officer facing criminal charges
A London Police Service (LPS) officer is facing several criminal charges due to an incident last month.
Ontario Ombudsman finds three councillors violated open meeting rules during visit to Unity Project
According to a report by Ontario Ombudsman Paul Dube, three members of the Community and Protective Services (CAPS) Committee violated open meeting rules by gathering last March
Winter travel alert issued with heavy snow wreaking havoc on area roads
Heavy and blowing snow could make for tricky driving conditions across the region on Thursday.
Unlicensed 16-year-old girl arrested for impaired driving after collision with sign
Police arrested a 16-year-old girl accused of driving impaired following a collision in Bradford over the weekend.
Sudbury police investigating death of man, 49, found behind dumpster
A police investigation is underway in Sudbury after a 49-year-old man was found dead in a Donovan area alley.
Power restored to thousands of customers in the northeast
More than 20,000 Hydro One customers lost power Thursday morning in the northeast amid extreme cold temperatures as dozens still wait to be restored.
Ottawa police to use special constables for traffic control, mental health calls
Ottawa police are looking to use special constables to cover traffic control duties normally covered by police, including traffic directions and road closures, and assist officers with maintaining custody of detainees in hospital to free up front-line resources to respond to other calls for service.
Here's how many homes sold for $1 million in Ottawa in 2023
The 2023 year-end luxury real estate report from Engel & Völkers shows 1,263 residential properties sold for over $1 million in 2023, along with 39 condominium properties. In 2022, 1,872 residential properties and condominiums sold for over $1 million.
Driver, 27, charged with firearm, drug offences, police say
The Ottawa Police Service says a 27-year-old man has been charged with multiple offences related to firearms and drugs following a traffic stop in Lowertown.
'I couldn't believe anyone would do that': Hospital security guard at Toronto hospital puts senior in headlock, family says
An Ontario family is calling for systemic change after an 84-year-old woman went to a Toronto hospital emergency room, waited overnight and ended up injured after they say a hospital security guard put her in a headlock.
Teenage boy dies after being struck by multiple vehicles in Vaughan
A 15-year-old boy has been pronounced dead after being struck by multiple vehicles in Vaughan
Raptors Superfan bids farewell to Siakam after trade
Nav Bhatia, the beloved Toronto Raptors 'Superfan,' has seen his share of big name departures from the city’s basketball team over the last 30 years – but he said that doesn’t make saying goodbye to Pascal Siakam any easier.
Quebec couple shocked after doctor allegedly blames chronic pain on their sex life
A Quebec couple says they are triggered and traumatized after a recent meeting with a doctor who allegedly accused them of spreading sexually transmitted infections because they are gay.
'Breaking point': Legault asks Trudeau to slow influx of asylum seekers
Quebec Premier Francois Legault is asking Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to slow the influx of asylum seekers entering his province, which he said is nearing a 'breaking point.'
'Alarming' disinformation about Quebec wildfires spreads after arsonist's guilty plea
The headline — 'Quebec man pleads guilty to setting 14 forest fires' — was shocking but the reaction on social media was even more 'alarming' to climate change experts.
Fatal house in Plympton Station, N.S., under investigation
The RCMP says it is investigating a fatal house fire in Plympton Station, N.S.
Loblaw discount reduction not evidence of grocery collusion: competition expert
An expert in Canadian competition says Loblaw's move to reduce discounts on foods nearing their best-before date is a normal practice in the industry, not a sign of collusion.
'Don't change the colours': Iconic Winnipeg restaurant under new ownership, but same retro dining experience expected to stay
An iconic Winnipeg steakhouse known for its warm nostalgic atmosphere, great food, inviting staff and red interior is under new ownership.
Medical licence cancelled for Manitoba doctor found guilty of assaulting female patients
The medical licence of a Manitoba doctor found guilty of sexually assaulting five former patients has been cancelled.
Wayne Ewasko, former cabinet minister, named interim leader of Manitoba Tories
Manitoba Progressive Conservatives say they have named Wayne Ewasko as the party's interim leader.
'I need help now': Ukrainian newcomer waiting months for approval of dental care
A Ukrainian mother and newcomer to Alberta has waited more than two months for the provincial government's dental corporation to make a decision on a $12,000 claim for procedures, as she continues to deal with an excruciatingly painful toothache.
Calgary police recommend provincial review in death of woman near elementary school
Police say the death of a woman in front of a Calgary elementary school should be reviewed by a provincial committee that analyzes family violence cases.
New DJD show Olio features dancer-choreographed performance
Decidedly Jazz Dancework’s new show Olio takes the people up front – the dancers – and transforms them into the architects of the show.
Extortions in Edmonton being orchestrated in India, unrelated to crimes in B.C. and Ontario: police
Edmonton police are confident a series of extortions, arsons and shootings in Alberta's capital region are unrelated to similar crimes in B.C. and Ontario.
By the numbers: Here's how much shootings have increased since 2020
Recent data released by the Edmonton Police Service shows the city saw a 34 per cent increase in the number of shootings in 2023.
Oilers put 11-game win streak up against ailing Kraken
The Oilers have won a franchise-record 11 straight heading into Thursday's game with the visiting Seattle Kraken, eclipsing the record of nine set in 2000-01 and matched last season.
Here's how much snow fell on B.C.'s South Coast Wednesday
The Vancouver, Abbotsford and Victoria airports shattered daily snowfall records Wednesday, seeing the highest-ever accumulations for Jan. 17.
Man struck by snow plow in Abbotsford suffering from life-threatening injuries, police say
A 31-year-old man is in critical condition after being struck by the driver of a snow plow in Abbotsford early Thursday morning.
More snow, freezing rain expected to hit B.C.'s Lower Mainland
A second round of snow – followed by freezing rain – is expected in parts of B.C.'s Lower Mainland on Thursday.