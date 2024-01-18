Over $12,000 in undeclared cash seized at the Ambassador Bridge

Canada Border Services Agency officers seized US$12,053 in undeclared cash and a small amount of narcotics at the Ambassador Bridge.

The CBSA says it took place at the crossing between Windsor and Detroit on Jan. 13.

#CBSA officers at the Ambassador Bridge port of entry seized US$12,053 in undeclared cash and a small amount of narcotics.

The cash was seized, but has since been returned after the traveller paid an $800 fine, according to the CBSA.

The agency says 1.22 grams of suspected morphine was also seized, reports AM800.

The penalties for failing to declare currency while crossing the border is outlined on the CBSA website.