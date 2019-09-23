Over $115,000 was raised for mental health in Windsor.

Hundreds of people attended “Rock Your Sole: The Final Tour” at the Canadian Historical Airport Museum on Saturday night.

The theme was Rock Chic, with entertainment by Simply Queen.

This was the third annual Rock Your Sole event, bringing the total raised to $350,000.

The money goes towards the Sole Focus Project and the Windsor-Essex branch of the Canadian Mental Health Association.

The Sole Focus Project aims to help people with a mental health issue, addiction, or the bereaved, by raising funds towards mental wellness education and awareness, providing training and treatment, and community support.

On average, 2,600 clients receive treatment each year from the Windsor-Essex CMHA.