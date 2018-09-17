

CTV Windsor





Organizers are celebrating the large turnout for the Tecumseh Terry Fox Run.

More than 1,200 participants gathered to walk, run, cycle or wheel along a 2, 5 or 10 kilometre route in St Clair Beach.

While totals collected by the end of the run show $101, 860.52, committee chairperson Jan Wright says these numbers will change over the next many days as more online donations come in.

“Every year I hear from many people how thankful they are for the run and all that the committee members and volunteers do,” says Wright.

“This year I heard from so many. It feels good to know that we are not only raising a heck of a lot of money for cancer research, but that we have a positive impact on people and families who love the opportunity to share the day, support each other and build community.”

Last year the Tecumseh Run raised a similar total ($99,606), which included the used book sale total of $21,000.

This year, the book sale raised $24,840 and the Annual Terry Fox Giant Used Book Sale met and surpassed its 10th year overall goal of $150, 000, by raising $154,640.