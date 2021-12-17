Over 100 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Windsor-Essex for second straight day
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 107 new cases of COVID-19 and no additional deaths on Friday.
This is the second straight day WECHU has reported over 100 new cases. There were 109 new cases on Thursday.
The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region has reached 483 people.
Windsor Regional Hospital is reporting 30 people with COVID in hospital – 17 are unvaccinated and 12 are fully vaccinated. There are six unvaccinated patients and four fully vaccinated COVID patients in the WRH ICU.
According to the Erie Shores Healthcare website, there are five unvaccinated COVID patients and four fully/partially vaccinated COVID patients in the Leamington hospital.
Windsor-Essex has had a total of 23,206 confirmed cases of the virus, including 22,071 people who have recovered. The health unit says 652 cases are currently active.
BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES
- 26 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases
- 15 cases are community acquired
- 2 cases are outbreak related
- 1 case is travel related
- 63 cases are still under investigation
OUTBREAKS IN WINDSOR-ESSEX
- 12 Workplaces
- 3 Community Outbreaks
- 15 Schools/Daycares
- 2 Long-Term Care or Retirement Homes
WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED
- 341,307 WEC residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine
- 20,407 WEC residents have only received 1 dose of a vaccine
- 320,900 WEC residents have received both doses of a vaccine
- 65,202 WEC residents have received a 3rd dose/booster shot of a vaccine. Please note: Third doses of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine are available for prioritized populations. Further information is available at https://www.wechu.org/cv/clinics#third-dose.
- A total of 727,409 doses have been administered to WEC residents
- 82.7% of WEC residents 5+ have received at least 1 dose
- 77.8% of WEC residents 5+ are fully vaccinated.