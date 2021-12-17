Over 100 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Windsor-Essex for second straight day

Windsor, Ont. -

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 107 new cases of COVID-19 and no additional deaths on Friday.

This is the second straight day WECHU has reported over 100 new cases. There were 109 new cases on Thursday.

The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region has reached 483 people.

Windsor Regional Hospital is reporting 30 people with COVID in hospital – 17 are unvaccinated and 12 are fully vaccinated. There are six unvaccinated patients and four fully vaccinated COVID patients in the WRH ICU.

According to the Erie Shores Healthcare website, there are five unvaccinated COVID patients and four fully/partially vaccinated COVID patients in the Leamington hospital.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 23,206 confirmed cases of the virus, including 22,071 people who have recovered. The health unit says 652 cases are currently active.

BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES

26 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases

15 cases are community acquired

2 cases are outbreak related

1 case is travel related

63 cases are still under investigation

OUTBREAKS IN WINDSOR-ESSEX

12 Workplaces

3 Community Outbreaks

15 Schools/Daycares

2 Long-Term Care or Retirement Homes

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED