Outbreaks lifted for all but two Windsor Regional Hospital units

The number of COVID-19 outbreaks has decreased at Windsor Regional Hospital.

Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has lifted COVID-19 outbreaks for all but two units at Windsor Regional Hospital.

WRH says 7 Medical at Ouellette Campus and 3 North at Ouellette Campus are the only two outbreaks remaining.

These units are due to be lifted from outbreak status later this month, pending no further transmission of COVID-19 between patients.

According to the WRH director of infection prevention and control and pandemic planning Erika Vitale, the hospital has had 11 outbreaks since the beginning of January 2022.

Last year at this time, Windsor Regional had 10 outbreaks.