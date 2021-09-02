WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 46 new cases of COVID-19 and outbreaks in the region have climbed to 19.

The death toll related to COVID-19 remains at 439 people.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 18,276 confirmed cases of the virus, including 17,351 people who have recovered.

There are 14 Windsor-Essex residents with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital.

BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES

16 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases

9 cases are community acquired

4 cases are outbreak related

1 case is travel related

16 cases are still under investigation

OUTBREAKS IN THE REGION:

16 Workplaces are in COVID-19 Outbreak

3 COVID-19 Community Outbreaks

More coming.