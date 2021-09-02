Advertisement
Outbreaks increase as Windsor-Essex adds 46 new COVID-19 cases
Published Thursday, September 2, 2021 9:46AM EDT
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit in Windsor, Ont.,on Monday, Nov.2, 2020. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 46 new cases of COVID-19 and outbreaks in the region have climbed to 19.
The death toll related to COVID-19 remains at 439 people.
Windsor-Essex has had a total of 18,276 confirmed cases of the virus, including 17,351 people who have recovered.
There are 14 Windsor-Essex residents with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital.
BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES
- 16 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases
- 9 cases are community acquired
- 4 cases are outbreak related
- 1 case is travel related
- 16 cases are still under investigation
OUTBREAKS IN THE REGION:
- 16 Workplaces are in COVID-19 Outbreak
- 3 COVID-19 Community Outbreaks
More coming.