WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent Public Health says a COVID-19 outbreak is officially over at a local greenhouse.

Greenhill Produce has moved out of outbreak status.

Greenhill had a total of 103 cases in Chatham-Kent residents. The company says that they only report on cases from Chatham-Kent residents.

The highest number of positive tests in one day was 20. That number was recorded on April 27.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the region is at 152.