Outbreak over at Chatham-Kent greenhouse facility
Published Thursday, June 18, 2020 4:49PM EDT
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent Public Health says a COVID-19 outbreak is officially over at a local greenhouse.
Greenhill Produce has moved out of outbreak status.
Greenhill had a total of 103 cases in Chatham-Kent residents. The company says that they only report on cases from Chatham-Kent residents.
The highest number of positive tests in one day was 20. That number was recorded on April 27.
The total number of COVID-19 cases in the region is at 152.