WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has declared a COVID-19 within a cohort at L.A. Desmarais Catholic Elementary School in Windsor.

The WECHU said there are now at least two confirmed cases of COVID-19 in a single classroom at the school. As per provincial direction, a school outbreak is declared if there are two or more cases and if there is evidence that at least one could have been infected at the school.

“We will continue to work with public health to keep the L.A. Desmarais Catholic Elementary School community informed about the outbreak and implement all necessary additional health and safety measures to clean and disinfect the school,” Terry Lyons, director of education with the Windsor Essex Catholic District School Board said in a news release.

WEHCU said the entire class cohort is considered “high-risk” for exposure to COVID-19, however, all other students and staff are deemed “low-risk.” All individuals within the school community are advised to self-monitor for symptoms.

“It is essential for the students to self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms every day. If you have any symptoms, go get tested,” says Dr. Wajid Ahmed, Medical Officer of Health with WECHU.

Classes are currently online across all Windsor-Essex schools. L.A. Desmarais has sent parents and guardians notices about the outbreak and the WECDSB is closely working with the health unit to manage the outbreak.