Outbreak declared after eight COVID-19 cases reported at Leamington long-term care home

Windsor, Ont. -

A Leamington long-term care home is in COVID-19 outbreak status with at least eight confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit declared the outbreak at Franklin Gardens Long-Term Care Home on 24 Franklin Rd near Erie Street South.

Three residents and five staff members have tested positive, according to the WECHU website.

Sun Parlor Home for Senior Citizens in Leamington is also in outbreak status.

The health unit reported Tuesday that a woman in her 90s from a long-term care home or retirement home is the latest COVID death in the region. WECHU says due to privacy and confidentiality, they are not able to share which home she lived in.