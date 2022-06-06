Out of town family discovers 42 burial plots bought by grandfather in 1932
Planning for a funeral is not an enjoyable thought, but one out-of-town family discovered a 90-year-old plan.
“Often families will pick their cemetery, their funeral home in the place they call home,” said Dustin Wright, vice-president of marketing and communications for Arbor Memorial.
That's what Sue Seiler's grandfather did in Oldcastle back in 1932.
“We've all since moved away. Nobody lives in Windsor any longer,” she told CTV News.
Last April her father passed away. While reminiscing about his life her mother remembered there were burial plots in Windsor in their name but didn’t know how many.
“We told the funeral people in Oakville we were going to have my father buried in Windsor,” Seiler said.
While making arrangements, Seiler felt something was off with a funeral official who made numerous exits from the room before returning to tell her that the family owned 42 plots.
“We were completely surprised. He brought us the paper. These plots were bought in 1932,” she said.
There are 24 plots in one area of Victoria Memorial Gardens in Oldcastle and another 18 a stone’s throw away.
The prevailing question the family couldn’t understand is why would a man in his early 30s acquire 42 plots?
“Had one child. We have no idea. That kind of shocked the heck out of us. What are we doing with 42 plots? What was he thinking?” Seiler questioned.
However, with no grandfather and father to ask, the question would go unanswered until a visit to Oldcastle.
While figuring out the legal process for selling the plots on behalf of her mother, Seiler made a comment to a Victoria Memorial Gardens official who in turn would provide the answer they were looking for.
“He said ‘oh you don't know the story?’ I said, ‘there's a story?’”
Turns out her grandfather, a German immigrant, worked at the cemetery.
“Probably as a labourer. He was 32 years old. Probably didn't speak much English and they paid him with plots,” said Seiler.
She said they’ll continue to pursue selling the plots but may keep a couple in the family.
A Victoria Memorial representative said preplanning and sharing those details with family members is sensible and wise.
“So that if you want to have a multi-generational garden or multiple generations worth of plots that everyone is in agreement before doing so,” said Wright.
Seiler’s family may have more plots than they need but she is thankful her grandfather thought ahead.
“I love the idea of my mom and dad are gonna be buried next to his mom and dad,” she said. “That's a good feeling.”
