WINDSOR, ONT. -- Owen Cargill of Windsor says COVID-19 “ruins all the fun,” so he decided to draw a comic book about how he’s feeling.

“I want it (covid19) to go to Dead Town,” he said.

Cargill created a comic called “Last Family” which he’s now selling to raise money for research into finding a COVID-19 vaccine.

“I was thinking about if I liked this pandemic or not and I decided I didn't like it,” Cargill said. “I decided to raise money and donate it a research centre.”

Hear his interview with CTV Windsor’s Michelle Maluske.