Out of the mouths of babes: a 7-year-old’s thoughts on the pandemic
Published Thursday, July 9, 2020 6:49PM EDT Last Updated Thursday, July 9, 2020 6:55PM EDT
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Owen Cargill of Windsor says COVID-19 “ruins all the fun,” so he decided to draw a comic book about how he’s feeling.
“I want it (covid19) to go to Dead Town,” he said.
Cargill created a comic called “Last Family” which he’s now selling to raise money for research into finding a COVID-19 vaccine.
“I was thinking about if I liked this pandemic or not and I decided I didn't like it,” Cargill said. “I decided to raise money and donate it a research centre.”
