’Our skills are perishable’: Local first responders take to Detroit River to practice for the real thing

“We are simulating different emergencies on the water,” said Commander Richard Hillier of HMCS Hunter, Windsor’s Naval reserve base. “We do this for a lot of reasons and our skills are perishable. So we we have to sharpen them up periodically and this is a perfect opportunity.”

Joining Naval reservists Saturday and Sunday are first responders with LaSalle Police and Fire and Rescue, Windsor Police, the RCMP, and Colchester Rescue.

They are training for everything from a search and rescue mission to a boat fire.

“If called upon it will be an all-government approach,” said Commander Hillier. “Working with other agencies allows us to pick the best of the best ideas and trial what works for other people and pick the best.”

Naval reservist Ashton Marlow travelled all the way from Thunder Bay just to participate in “Border Sentinel.”

“We're working on interoperability,” said Marlow. “What that means is we're passing on our best practices, our best skills, and as well we're receiving their best practices and their best skills. So [it’s a] really good opportunity for multi agencies to come together, work together and learn from each other and in a safe and effective manner.”

Border Sentinel will continue Sunday on the Detroit River at the foot of Mill Street, in front of HMCS Hunter.

Marine training exercises took place on the Detroit River on April 22, 2023. (Michelle Maluske/CTV News Windsor) Marine training exercises took place on the Detroit River on April 22, 2023. (Source: On Location/Twitter)