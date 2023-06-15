'Our pain is universal': Downtown poetry event to highlight healing process for addiction and homelessness

Tamara Kolowska performs spoken word poetry at the Phog Lounge in 2020. She will bring the performance to a live audience June 15, 2023 at the Meteor Lounge at 7 p.m. (Source: AJ Vandenberg) Tamara Kolowska performs spoken word poetry at the Phog Lounge in 2020. She will bring the performance to a live audience June 15, 2023 at the Meteor Lounge at 7 p.m. (Source: AJ Vandenberg)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver