'Our pain is universal': Downtown poetry event to highlight healing process for addiction and homelessness

With homelessness, mental health and addictions on the rise in Windsor-Essex, a Windsor artist is taking to the stage to showcase her experiences and guide the community toward a ‘human-focused’ solution.

“I am telling that story because I think it needs to be told. I need to tell it for myself,” said Tamara Kowolska, who used to work at Windsor Youth Centre helping homeless youth. She left a few years back because she says she was addicted to her work and it became an unnecessary compulsion.

“I left because it was, you know, it was sort of like consuming me in the way that any addiction can consume somebody,” she said. “So this was an unhealthy behavior.”

But during that time, she says she witnessed the consequences of addiction, which Kowolska believes is rooted in early-life trauma.

According to a report updating council on Windsor's Shelter Health initiative during its Apr. 11 meeting, there are 512 entries for ‘households’ experiencing homelessness on the Windsor Essex By-Names Prioritized List as of Feb. 2023.

The number of opioid-related deaths, as reported by the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit, are also on the rise.

In 2016, the data shows the number of opioid-related deaths were below 40 in Windsor-Essex. By 2022, that number had jumped to 100 deaths.

“If I can show how universal our pain is, you know, I think then I will feel like alright, I did my job because that's essentially what it is. Our pain is universal,” Kowolska said.

Thursday night, Kowolska will present a series of spoken word poems in a show entitled ‘Safe and Sound’ accompanied by guitarists Darcy Shannon and Ryan Thompson.

Kowolska will explore the themes of a toxic society and will showcase the belief that pain and suffering is a collective human experience.

“And the good news is that everyone has the capacity to heal,” she said.

By sharing the community’s stories through poetry, Kowolska hopes to highlight a path forward through Gabor Mate’s healing process of compassionate inquiry, a modality she now practices and educates others about.

“I hope that it connects me to the rest of the community and the rest of the community to each other,” she said.

The show starts at 7 p.m. at Meteor Lounge in downtown Windsor and admission is free of charge.

“Even though we don't have the solution, even though things are maybe even getting worse, people are still people are still coming together,” she said. “I think that's I think that's all we need.”