Ouellette Car Cruise revs up for eighth year

Windsor’s downtown core will come alive with the roar of classic cars Friday evening, as the Ouellette Car Cruise his the gas for an eighth year.

Drivers, cruisers and participants began flocking to the riverfront at 1 p.m., with vendors and live music painting the backdrop for hundreds of vintage, classic, custom and special interest cars.

“It’s one of the highlights downtown in the summer, for sure,” says Debi Croucher, executive director of the Downtown Windsor BIA.

Croucher says “around 800 cruisers and thousands of spectators” are expected to flood the city for the event – which is music to the ears of downtown businesses owners.

“Folk will be sitting on patios, pulling up a lawn chair, it’s a great attraction for the downtown,” she says.

The cars are expected to set out on the cruise itself at 6 p.m. – taking a lap around Ouellette Avenue, Tecumseh Road East, Pillette Road and Riverside Drive East.

[insert map]

At the Riverfront Festival Plaza entertainment and events are scheduled to continue until 9.

“If you’ve never been before, we encourage you to come down early,” Croucher says.

Among the many expected to attend – retired CTV News Windsor Anchor Jim Crichton, cruising in his 1966 Chrysler 300.

He can often be found at such events around the region and across the border.

“We’ve made such great friendships, both my wife and I,” Crichton says. “It’s a togetherness thing.”

How much you know about cars doesn’t matter, he says. With a huge array of machines turning out every year there’s something for everyone.

“You don’t have to be a car person,” Crichton says.

“People get out with a cooler, you see people barbecuing on their front lawn.

“The odd person will have a hose out to try and spray the road to get you to do a burnout – which is illegal, by the way! We shouldn’t be doing that, but you’ll see a few black marks on the road tomorrow morning,” he says.