Ouellette Car Cruise revs up for eight year

Ouellette Car Cruise revs up for eight year in Windsor, Ont., on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023. (Travis Fortnum/CTV News Windsor) Ouellette Car Cruise revs up for eight year in Windsor, Ont., on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023. (Travis Fortnum/CTV News Windsor)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver