WINDSOR, ONT. -- Residents will once again be able to catch classic, collector, retro and other cars cruising down Ouellette Avenue parading their wheels this summer.

The Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association announced Tuesday the return of the fifth annual Ouellette Car Cruise on Aug. 14.

“We’re excited to be able to bring the Ouellette Car Cruise back for another year, especially in a year when so many events have been cancelled,” said DWBIA chair Brian Yeomans. “We’re also excited to have presenting sponsor Crawford General Contracting back to help us bring this event to Windsor safely.”

As with most events since the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s event will look different than years past. Instead of gathering at the Riverfront Festival Plaza, drivers will gather at 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 14 on Riverside Drive between Goyeu Street and Glengarry Avenue and must stay in their cars.

The cruise will start at 6 p.m. and will circuit south on Ouellette to Tecumseh Road East, east to Pillette Street and north to Riverside Drive.

The DTBIA reminds drivers they must ahere to all rules of the road. This includes all regulations under the Ontario Highway Traffic Act. Burnouts, speeding, racing, or any form of aggressive driving will not be tolerated on any City of Windsor public street and cruisers are strongly discouraged from stopping and/or congregating at any municipally or privately-owned property.

The cruise brings vintage, classic, custom, collector, retro and special interest vehicles as well as street rods and muscle cars on a slow roll through downtown for all to take a look.

“The Ouellette Car Cruise builds on the nostalgia of Windsor's rich automotive history,” Steve Crawford, operator of Crawford General Contracting said. “We’re looking forward to playing a role again in bringing these classic, exotic and supercars to the city’s streets.”

Organizers ask attendees to observe physical distancing and be respectful of downtown businesses and their restrictions during the cruise.