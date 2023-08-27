Ouellette Avenue house fire causes $100K in damage
Damage is estimated at $100,000 after occupants of an Ouellette Avenue residence returned home on Saturday afternoon and discovered a fire in a basement bedroom.
According to Windsor Fire & Rescue Services, residents of a home located in the 3800-block of Ouellette Avenue returned home on Saturday afternoon and discovered a fire had broken out in a basement bedroom while they were gone, causing “extensive damage.”
The occupants of the home extinguished the fire themselves and then notified Windsor fire.
Windsor Fire & Rescue Services estimates the damage at approximately $100,000.
Four people were displaced as a result of the fire.
No injuries were reported.
A fire investigator and an arson investigator with the Windsor Police Service attended the scene and are investigating.
The cause of the fire remains unclear at this time.
