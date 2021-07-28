Advertisement
Ouellette Avenue apartment fire causes $100,000 in damages
Published Wednesday, July 28, 2021 6:31PM EDT Last Updated Wednesday, July 28, 2021 6:36PM EDT
Windsor fire crews attended an apartment fire in the 1600 block of Ouellette Avenue in Windsor, Ont. on Wednesday, July 28, 2021. (courtesy OnLocation)
Share:
WINDSOR, ONT. -- There were no injuries reported in an apartment fire on Ouellete Avenue Wednesday afternoon.
Firefighters battled an upgraded working fire in the 1600 block of Ouellette Avenue around 3:20 p.m.
Crews quickly had the blaze under control eventually putting the fire out and doing overhaul in under an hour.
The cause of the blaze is undetermined, but damage is estimated at $100,000.
RELATED IMAGES