WINDSOR, ONT. -- There were no injuries reported in an apartment fire on Ouellete Avenue Wednesday afternoon.

Firefighters battled an upgraded working fire in the 1600 block of Ouellette Avenue around 3:20 p.m.

Crews quickly had the blaze under control eventually putting the fire out and doing overhaul in under an hour.

The cause of the blaze is undetermined, but damage is estimated at $100,000.