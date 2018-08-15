

The Canadian Press





Canada's minister of border security and organized crime reduction says Ottawa will consider a resolution passed by police chiefs urging the federal government to beef up its fight against the scourge of opioids by more closely vetting people who import pill presses.

Bill Blair made the comments today in Halifax, as the former police chief told the annual conference of the Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police he sees his recent appointment to as an acknowledgment that Ottawa is willing to listen to the concerns of law enforcement.

Police say raids of drug labs have shown that presses, encapsulators, stamps and dyes are widely used in producing counterfeit pills.

In a resolution passed earlier this week, the association said the federal government did not go far enough when it introduced changes that made it illegal to import unregistered presses.

The resolution calls on Ottawa to require importers to describe the precise use the presses will be put to.

The association says the illicit use of presses has helped increase the supply of street drugs containing synthetic opioids such as fentanyl, contributing to a crisis of overdose deaths

Blair says the government takes the advice of the police chiefs very seriously, and is willing to look at all measures that could reduce harms caused by opioids.