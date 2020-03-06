OSSTF pauses rotating strikes in time for March Break
CTV Windsor Published Friday, March 6, 2020 1:48PM EST Last Updated Friday, March 6, 2020 1:51PM EST
Unifor president Dave Cassidy joins teachers on the picket line in Windsor, on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. (Bob Bellacicco / CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- The union representing public secondary school teachers in Ontario will not continue rotating strikes around March Break.
In a news release issued on Friday afternoon, the Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation says there will be no rotating strikes for the week before and after March Break.
Additional sanctions are planned for March 9.
