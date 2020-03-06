WINDSOR, ONT. -- The union representing public secondary school teachers in Ontario will not continue rotating strikes around March Break.

In a news release issued on Friday afternoon, the Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation (OSSTF) says there will be no rotating strikes for the week before and after March Break. The release states the OSSTF “will pause all full withdrawal of service job actions” beginning next week.

The pause in labour action is temporary, continuing through to March 27.

“Our intent has always been to minimize the impact our labour actions have on students,” said Harvey Bischof, OSSTF president. “With so many student events planned around and during March Break, we feel that a pause in our strike actions is appropriate at this time.”

According to the OSSTF, beginning March 9, its 60,000 members will expand their “limited withdrawal of administrative services” in schools and worksites.

The limited withdrawal of services began on Nov. 26.

The union says the expanded sanctions will have “minimal impact” on learning, but will continue to draw attention to what it sees as government cuts to education and a lack of bargaining progress.

“The Minister’s latest vague proposal to fund class size averages to 23:1 will still result in significant challenges for students,” said Bischof in the union statement. “We already see overcrowded classrooms and disappearing courses.”

The OSSTF represents public high school teachers, occasional teachers, education assistants, continuing education teachers and instructors as well as early childhood educations, social workers and other support personnel.