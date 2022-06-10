Organizers gear up for Carrousel of the Nations

Carrousel of the Nations returns to an in-person format next weekend.

In anticipation of the event, organizers held a kick off, showcasing the 16 participating communities.

"I think everyone's looking forward to getting out and experiencing Carrousel in its traditional form together again," said co-chair Allison Johnson. "For the past couple of years, these villages that you see out here today have done an amazing job of keeping the tradition alive and doing what we could given the situation at the time."

Johnson said, "This is really what it's all about. It's getting out there and not just sampling the culture and the food but also meeting the people and being welcomed into the different communities. So everybody's really looking forward to the opportunity to do that again this year."

"You're going to want to have a plan," Johnson continued. "You're going to want to decide what you want to eat and you can find all that information on our website and you can find it on the Sirved App." She explained, "You're probably going to want to sample a little bit of everything. So you need to be prepared for that. Maybe wear some comfortable clothing that you can wear throughout the day. Maybe bring a container for takeout so you can bring some of that home. And map out your route so that you can experience as many of the Carrousels over those two weekends as possible."

Leamington Mayor Hilda MacDonald said she’s excited some villages will return to the tomato capital of Canada.

“I love Carrousel of the Nations,” MacDonald explained, “My parents came here as immigrants, so to share other people's background, I love that. I have an affinity to it, perhaps maybe more so than others.”

MacDonald encouraged everyone to not be swayed from driving through the county. “To me to learn somebody's background, the food that they like, the dances, all of that to me is just a great opportunity. We live in such a diverse community Why not benefit? Why not learn? Why not share, right?”

MacDonald added, “There's lots to do along the way, stopping in Essex, stopping at other sightseeing spots, and even if you haven't been before, this is a good first opportunity. You'll learn about us and you'll come again.”

During the pandemic, Carrousel was celebrated virtually - with some venues taking food orders for pick-up only.

It's the first in-person Carrousel since 2019 and the celebration of local multiculturalism will run starting next Friday until Sunday and the following weekend, June 24 to June 26.