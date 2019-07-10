

Two Windsor residents have been charged and one Windsor man is outstanding after guns, drugs and more than $500,000 in cash was seized in a sophisticated organized crime network in Windsor and Toronto.

There were multiple arrests and search warrants involved in the initiative dubbed ‘Project Oz.’

On Thursday, June 27, members of the Toronto police drug squad and Windsor police executed a number of search warrants resulting in the arrests of three men and two women.

Police say three men remain at large and are wanted by police.

It is alleged that the arrested individuals formed part of a sophisticated network involved in the distribution of large volumes of powder cocaine, fentanyl and crystal methamphetamine in Toronto and Windsor.

Minja Ljumovic, 36, of Windsor, was arrested by Windsor police and charged with possession for the purposes of trafficking cocaine and trafficking cocaine.

Danielle Hess, 29, of Windsor, is also facing several firearm and drug-related charges.

Jaidyn Downes, 33, of Cobourg, is wanted by Toronto Police Service.

Four people from Toronto are also facing numerous charges - Christopher Janisse, 30, Brian Medeiros, 33, Mokoumba Mulumba, 31, and Steven Whalen, 34.

Fourteen search warrants were executed, including on six vehicles. The residences searched were located in Toronto, Brampton, and Windsor.

Police say traps (hidden compartments) were located in three of the vehicles and in furniture in two of the residences.

It is further alleged that the following was seized:

- 24 kilograms of Cocaine

- 2.6 kilograms of Fentanyl

- 100 Fentanyl patches

- 1.4 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine

- 11 grams of crack cocaine

- 986 tablets of Hydro Morphone

- 265 tablets of Oxycodone

- 14 tablets of morphine

- 375 ml of morphine hydrochloride

- 757 tablets of codeine

- $553,652 in Canadian currency

- 9 mm Glock semi-automatic handgun â€“Seized in Windsor

- 40 Caliber Glock semi-automatic handgun - Seized in Windsor

- 9 mm Glock Semi-automatic handgun â€“ Seized in Toronto

- .40 Caliber Springfield Arms Semi-automatic handgun â€“ Seized in Toronto

- .40 KAHR Semi-automatic handgun â€“ Seized in Toronto

- .38 Ruger Revolver â€“ Seized in Toronto

- Three (3) Over capacity magazines

- 238 rounds of various firearm ammunition

