Organizations hosting holiday meal events deal with increasing costs, demand
Plans to make the holiday season a little happier for the homeless are underway as organizers of several Christmas Day events in Windsor contend with increasing costs and demand.
It’s the second year John Hanchar has helped organize the “Not Alone for Christmas” turkey dinner at Westminster Church for the afternoon of December 25th, saying donations are still welcome to make it a success.
“A lot of people are struggling right now financially, emotionally, physically because of the way the economy and everything is right,” Hanchar said.
“It’s the mental aspect. It's all the mental and physical, you don't know where you're going to sleep, where you're going to eat, how cold is going to be outside.”
Hanchar explained he knows very well the hardships of not having a home, having just recently found a new place to live after couch surfing while marking two years of sobriety this Christmas Eve.
“It's tough and people don't really understand what the homeless go through and it's on a daily basis they struggle. I know I struggled for that month,” he said. “I made this event so people don't have to be alone for Christmas.”
Hansar said during its inaugural year, just six people attended, noting more than 100 people are already expected this year. He noted eight turkeys have already been donated along with several gifts and prizes, but that more donations will probably be needed and can be arranged by emailing notaloneforxmas@gmail.com.
“It's open to anybody,” Hanchar continued. “Seniors, single moms, single dads or kids, homeless. “I'm just doing it from the bottom of my heart.”
“I thank you to all our people who donated already. All the businesses that donated. Thank you very much. This event is going to be a success and you're going to put a lot of smiles on people's faces for Christmas.”
Officials with Feeding Windsor-Essex told CTV News that demand for their programs has nearly tripled since this time last year, including those needing the food bank, after school meals and meals that are distributed to the less fortunate through the Soup Shack.
“It was a year ago in November that we opened and we were getting 35-40 people now we're getting 135-140 you know so it's almost tripled,” director Rodger Fordham said.
Fordham explained they typically deliver 1,000 meals in the week leading up to Christmas over the last 10 years but that this year demand has pushed that number up close to 2,200.
“This year we spent over $350,000 on just food, just raw food. We put out 186,000 meals last year and we're gonna put out about 225-240 (thousand) at that range will finish up this year.”
Fordham noted roughly 60 turkeys will be needed for this year’s efforts and donations are always welcome.
“I looked at turkeys the first day they came in and they had $70 and $80 price tags on them,” he said.
Meanwhile, plans are also coming together to feed those in need at Street Help on Wyandotte Street East during the holidays.
Administrator Christine Wilson-Furlonger said Ryli Michalczuk’s annual holiday pizza party is happening on Dec. 23, and that volunteers will be handing out food on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day.
“The holidays encompass several days so it's a season, it's a holiday season so, any of those days that we can make special, we do,” Wilson-Furlonger said.
“It's nice to be able to still go and get something really special to eat. It's a time of really deep depression and sadness for a lot of people and if we can stick together as family, for each other and for others that makes it all the more of what I consider a safe holiday for all of us.”
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Windsor Top Stories
-
-
UPDATED
UPDATED $35-million manufacturing investment announced in Windsor
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Kenneth Law charged with 14 counts of murder in Ontario sodium nitrite deaths
An Ontario man already facing charges of aiding and abetting suicides through kits he sold online now faces 14 new second-degree murder charges, according to documents obtained by CTV News.
Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell, of 'Here Comes Honey Boo Boo,' dead at 29
Reality personality Anna Cardwell, who was featured on the TLC program “Here Comes Honey Boo Boo” has died, according to social media posts made by her family. She was 29.
2 young boys dead, mother in critical condition after incident in Scarborough
Toronto police say a homicide investigation is underway after an incident at a Scarborough apartment building Sunday night left two young boys dead and their mother in critical condition.
Most Albertans don't want the province to pull out of CPP, survey finds
One month after finance ministers met to discuss the Alberta government's intent to pull out of the Canada Pension Plan (CPP) public opinion polling by the Angus Reid Institute suggests there's little desire among Albertans or the rest of Canada to see Alberta leave the plan.
Three dead after shed fire outside northwest Calgary hardware store
Three people were found dead in the Crowfoot Crossing area of northwest Calgary on Monday after a fire.
'I know I messed up': House Speaker Fergus challenged by MPs probing video controversy
A repentant Greg Fergus testified Monday before his peers about what he says was his unintentional participation in a partisan provincial Liberal party event in early December, telling MPs that as the House of Commons Speaker, he knows he 'messed up.'
Missing woman from First Nation in Saskatchewan found safe, police say
A 39-year-old woman who was reported missing from Kahkewistahaw First Nation in Saskatchewan has been found safe, police say.
Grocer profits set to exceed record in 2023, expert says, ahead of committee meeting
Profits in the Canadian grocery sector will likely exceed $6 billion in 2023, setting a new record as they rise eight per cent from last year, according to the Centre for Future Work. New research by the progressive research institute found that food retailers are now earning more than twice as much profit as they did pre-pandemic.
Poland's parliament elects centrist party leader Donald Tusk as prime minister
Poland's parliament elected centrist party leader Donald Tusk as prime minister on Monday, paving the way for a new pro-EU government after eight years of stormy national conservative rule.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener, Ont. woman faces 'forced financing' fiasco while car shopping
A Kitchener, Ont. woman discovered that some dealerships didn’t want her cash while shopping for a new car.
-
Centreville businesses concerned with safety following shooting
"There is always some commotion," says a pharmacist who works in the area.
-
Ashes of Waterloo, Ont. entrepreneur to be launched into space aboard historic mission
The ashes of a Waterloo, Ont. man will join the DNA of some famous historical figures on a first-of-its-kind mission into space.
London
-
Alleged driver charged in hit-and-run crash that claimed life of 14-year-old pedestrian
A 35-year-old man has been charged in connection with a hit-and-run that claimed the life of Dominik Empey earlier this month.
-
'We got an eviction notice': Seasonal trailer owners allegedly told to move out or buy new living units
Deb Posthumus said she was amongst 19 seasonal residents at the Bluewater Village Trailer and RV Park that were given the option of moving out or buying hybrid living units, similar to tiny homes, earlier this summer.
-
Teen facing charges in single-vehicle collision that killed two people
A teenager is facing dangerous driving causing death charges for a crash that killed two people near Tillsonburg earlier this year.
Barrie
-
OPP search for suspects after shoplifting incident at LCBO in Midland
South Georgian Bay OPP is turning to the public to help identify two suspects involved in an alleged shoplifting incident in Midland, Ont.
-
Power back on after widespread outage in Barrie's south end
Shortly after 10 a.m. on Monday, more than 8,000 Alectra Utilities customers were without power.
-
Grey Bruce health unit and police raising awareness of opioid overdoses during R.I.D.E.
The opioid crisis has led to new means of communicating with the public.
Northern Ontario
-
Sex assault, extortion, other charges dropped against Northern Ont. man because of trial delays
Several serious charges against a North Bay man have been dropped because of delays in bringing the case to trial.
-
North Bay police warn of thumb-tack scam that cost victim $4,000
A recent scam in the parking lot of a local shopping mall has prompted police to issue a public warning.
-
Police investigating death of a baby in Elliot Lake
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after an infant was brought to the hospital in Elliot Lake on Saturday morning with no vital signs and was later pronounced dead.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa police charge man after small explosive detonated in Centretown
Ottawa police say a 53-year-old man is facing charges after a small, homemade explosive device was detonated in Centretown Sunday night.
-
Uniqlo opening a second store in Ottawa
The popular clothing retailer Uniqlo will open its second Ottawa store at the Bayshore Shopping Centre next year.
-
Bystanders and Ottawa paramedic help man in cardiac arrest on Stittsville soccer pitch
Bystanders and Ottawa paramedics helped resuscitate a man who went into cardiac arrest while playing soccer over the weekend.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Kenneth Law charged with 14 counts of murder in Ontario sodium nitrite deaths
An Ontario man already facing charges of aiding and abetting suicides through kits he sold online now faces 14 new second-degree murder charges, according to documents obtained by CTV News.
-
2 young boys dead, mother in critical condition after incident in Scarborough
Toronto police say a homicide investigation is underway after an incident at a Scarborough apartment building Sunday night left two young boys dead and their mother in critical condition.
-
Fans who bought Toronto Blue Jays tickets for less than $3 will have the price honoured
Anyone who bought a ticket to a Toronto Blue Jays worth about the same as an extra large Tim Hortons coffee due to an “error” will still have that price honoured, the team has confirmed.
Montreal
-
Longueuil police investigating alleged sexual assault on child, 4, at school
Police on Montreal's South Shore are investigating a 'possible' sexual assault of a four-year-old child at an elementary school.
-
Nurses, health workers set to join other Quebec public sector workers on picket lines
About 80,000 unionized Quebec nurses and other health care workers are set to join fellow public sector workers already on strike.
-
Construction of replacement Ile-Aux-Tourtes bridge officially underway
Construction of the new Ile-aux-Tourtes bridge has officially started, Quebec's Transport Ministry announced on Monday.
Atlantic
-
Wind warnings in place across the Maritimes, more than 70K without power
More than 70,000 Maritimers are without power Monday as a storm brings high winds and rain to the region.
-
'We have a responsibility to help these folks and make sure they don't burn': growing concerns about HRM tent fires
No fewer than three fires have broken-out in encampments across the HRM since last Thursday, and there are fears there will be more as winter settles in.
-
Fourth person dies after P.E.I. collision
Another person is dead after a vehicle collision on Prince Edward Island last week.
Winnipeg
-
RCMP remind Manitoba drivers to drive carefully as winter weather arrives
It was a busy weekend for RCMP officers as they were out dealing with a number of crashes on Manitoba highways, the majority related to icy conditions.
-
'An abundance of caution': Removal of city hall menorah prompts outcry
Winnipeg's mayor says the decision to temporarily take down city hall's Hanukkah Menorah during a weekend protest of the Israel-Hamas war was made out of an abundance of caution, but one city councillor is condemning the move as being antisemitic.
-
Apartment building fire leaves Manitoba woman dead
A 70-year-old woman is dead following an apartment fire in Souris, Man., last week.
Calgary
-
Three dead after shed fire outside northwest Calgary hardware store
Three people were found dead in the Crowfoot Crossing area of northwest Calgary on Monday after a fire.
-
Alta. premier meeting with officials in Qatar to discuss investment opportunities
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is continuing her trip in the Middle East, visiting with officials in Qatar to discuss investment opportunities.
-
Lawsuit filed against Lafarge by residents living near Alberta cement plant
A proposed class action lawsuit has been filed against Lafarge, claiming dust from its Exshaw, Alta., cement plant has caused a nuisance to the community and impacted the enjoyment of residents' property.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton baby who died of meth poisoning a victim in growing epidemic: inquiry report
A fatality inquiry report into the overdose death of a one-month-old baby says the Alberta government must do more to address substance abuse.
-
Edmonton's airport joins international plan to increase green shipping over Pacific Ocean
Edmonton International Airport (YEG) has promised to help increase green shipping between Canada and key ports in Asia and the Middle East.
-
Most Albertans don't want the province to pull out of CPP, survey finds
One month after finance ministers met to discuss the Alberta government's intent to pull out of the Canada Pension Plan (CPP) public opinion polling by the Angus Reid Institute suggests there's little desire among Albertans or the rest of Canada to see Alberta leave the plan.
Vancouver
-
Lawyer for Ibrahim Ali says police told him someone brought loaded handgun into court
A lawyer for Ibrahim Ali in his first-degree murder trial says police told him a person close to the proceeding brought a handgun into the Vancouver courtroom on Friday with 'intent to kill.'
-
Advocates, victims' families oppose destroying Robert Pickton evidence
Advocates and families of victims who were alleged to have been murdered by serial killer Robert Pickton say they oppose applications by the RCMP in British Columbia to destroy or return thousands of pieces of evidence.
-
'Dentists are the heavy lifters in making it actually work': B.C. Dental Association reacts to new federal plan
The wait will soon be over for many British Columbians who need dental care.